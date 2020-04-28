Google Doodle Brings Back Cricket Game To Help People Escape Boredom Amid Lockdown

In a bid to keep people confined at homes entertained, Google through its Doodle today has introduced the game of cricket that it launched in 2017 when the ICC Champions Trophy began. The creative Doodle suggests that people must stay indoors and play games as the characters in the Google spelling can be seen playing cricket with the household objects to convey the precautionary measure.

Google wrote in the description, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games.” It further states that today’s Doodle is dedicated to the game of cricket which celebrates the ICC cricket tournament of 2017, therefore, “here's hoping you hit it out of the park this summer!”. Google also lists the health safety measures as to how one can stay home and save lives by practicing simple routines such as washing hands often and using protective covering to avoid sneezing in public.

Coronavirus tracing app

Earlier, Google announced on April 24 that it was going to launch a “contact-tracing” tool for the coronavirus and was in the process of updating its privacy protection. It said that “stronger” protection to the early version of the coronavirus tracing tool was being introduced that will now limit the recording time that an individual is exposed to the COVID-19 patient for up to a maximum of 30 minutes.

The new technology, known as the Exposure Notification which was revealed two weeks ago, will be introduced to the iOS and Android operating systems which will alert the user in case they are exposed to the potential COVID-19 infected person. Also, it will be launched around mid-May post the release of the beta version to the developers. The company notified on the official website that the official apps “will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.

(Image Credit: Google)