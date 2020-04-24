How To Get Free Skins In PUBG Mobile Instantly Using 'Google Opinion Rewards'

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds offers players a multitude of skins or cosmetic unlockables to allow players to personalize their weapons and other items to give them a bit more flair on the battlefield. However, these don’t come easy as the game asks you to spend some UCs or progress through the game to be able to unlock them.

And while there are a number of tutorials on the topic which claim to offer free PUBG skins, they either ask to download a certain mobile app or visit a link where you can earn redeemable coins to purchase UCs, which can be further utilised for purchasing a skin. However, the process mostly doesn’t work and a number of these apps come from untrusted developers. In fact, there is a trusted way of getting free skins in PUBG and here’s how you can get them.

How to get free skins in PUBG Mobile?

All you need is an app from Google called 'Google Opinion Rewards' which can be easily downloaded from the Play Store. The app essentially pays users for taking a survey. The surveys are quite easy and pay a decent sum of money. It rewards you in the form of Google Play Balance, which can be utilised for purchasing any paid app, game or an ebook from the platform.

So, lets us take a look at how you can install 'Google Opinion Rewards on your phone and use the app to get free PUBG skins.

Step 1: Install Google Opinion Rewards App

Go to Play Store on your Android device and search for 'Google Opinion Rewards' or click on the link here to install it.

Step 2: Take a Survey

If you're using this app for the first time, Google may not offer you a reward for the first few surveys, however, you will start getting paid for attempting subsequent surveys.

Step 3: Open PUBG Mobile on your device

Once you have earned some balance, you need to launch PUBG Mobile on your handset and go to the UC Purchase section in the game. Under 'UC Purchase', you can buy UCs for the Google play balance you’ve earned. Here, you have to select Google Play Balance as your method of payment.

Step 4: Unlock PUBG skins

Once you have purchased some UCs, you can start unlocking new PUBG skins.

