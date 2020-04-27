Google Doodle Urges People To Stay Home And Play Games Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the global lockdown in countries across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google has been encouraging people to “Stay Home, Save Lives” via creative and interesting doodles. Today the Google urged people to stay at home and play games indoors amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier this week, it shared some of the doodles to pay solidarity with the frontline workers such as medics, food services workers, farmers, public transport, teachers, and sanitization workers. Meanwhile, a doodle as of April 26 urged the people to stay indoors and play games. In the creative art on the logo, Google directed the page to a game for people to entertain themselves during the home confinement that will help the countries to flatten the curve.

In the doodle series, it launched for the frontline workers and caregivers, Google thanked and paid solidarity saying, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines.” On each doodle, it added, “Today we’d like to say thank you,” followed by the thankful note as the tribute it wanted to pay to the people. Further, it asks people to learn about the latest ways the company had been responding to the pandemic and the innovations with which people could remain connected at such times.

Google also thanked the food service workers, who despite the health risks continue to serve in the frontline delivering the food packages and eliminating hunger. In the doodle, a chef can be seen preparing food while Google sends a heart as a token of gesture, paying tribute to their selfless service despite the pandemic.

Respect to first responders

In another doodle that it portrayed in the week, Google thanked the coronavirus helpers worldwide from medics to first responders to healthcare workers for their contribution during such challenging times. It also can be seen paying tribute to the officials, authorities, police forces, ambulance drivers, and many other frontline staff without whom the pandemic would have been out of control. Google pays solidarity to all the caretakers in a heartfelt gesture. Not just that, in other doodles week-long, Google also paid respect for the farmers, grocery workers, and Packaging, shipping, and delivery workers.

