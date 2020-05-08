Google Reveals Recent Search Trends Among Indian Users During Coronavirus Lockdown

On May 8, Google revealed that recipe related searches have surged manifold during the nationwide lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus in India. Since most people are working from home and cannot go out except to buy essentials, food and recipe searches have spiked considerably in the last few weeks.

According to a recently released report, ‘Dalgona coffee recipe’ surged by 5,000 percent while the search for 'Chicken momo recipe' spiked by 4,350 percent. Meanwhile, the users' interest in ‘mango ice cream recipe’ rose by 3,250 percent.

'Coronavirus'

The tech giant also revealed that cake, samosa, jalebi, momos, dhokla, panipuri, dosa, paneer and chocolate cake made up the most searched recipes by Indian users on the search engine. It revealed that following the 'films' and 'meanings' searches, 'Coronavirus' was the most searched topic in India.

According to Google’s report, search for coronavirus rose by more than 10 percent from April and over 3,000 percent from January. In addition to that, Google also mentioned that searches of ‘lockdown' showed a sharp surge along with search interest in ‘new guidelines for lockdown' and ‘how to get a pass in lockdown’, both of which showed over 5000 percent spike in the recent month.

Read: Google To Launch Android 11 Beta In An Online Event On June 3, Check What's New

Read: Palghar Mob-lynching: Juna Akhara, RSS Question Maharashtra Govt; Demand A CBI Probe

Another report which was released last month showed the search for the recipe of panipuri and other mouth-watering street foods have surged. According to a report, Google India saw a 107 percent increase in the quest for 'panipuri recipe'. Meanwhile, the search for ayurvedic home remedies like 'kadha' saw more than 90 percent rise after PM Modi urged people to drink it.

According to the report released by Google India, the overall searches for 'recipes' on YouTube grew by 20 percent in the recent few months. In addition to that, the search for ‘5-minute recipes' grew by 56 percent.

Meanwhile, Indians are not only searching for street food but also health and medicinal products. The report stated that while the search for 'kadha' saw an over 90 percent spike, the search for 'Vitamin C' surged by 150 percent. Queries about herbs with medicinal properties also saw a 380 percent rise in recent months.

Read: Google India Sees 107% Increase In Searches For 'panipuri Recipe' During Lockdown

Read: Google To Provide Work From Home To Its Employees Till The End Of 2020?