Google To Reopen Offices At Roughly 10% Of Their Capacity From July

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Google has revealed that they plan to reopen some offices from July onwards. According to reports, CEO Sundar Pichai claimed that coming into the office is optional for employees for the rest of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but for those that must come to the office may come on a rotating basis so as to reduce the number of people working in close proximity to each other.

Need to become more 'flexible'

As per reports, in September Google plans to let more employees come back to the office, until their office spaces reach 30 per cent capacity. Employees that need to come into offices will be notified by July 10. The blog post added that the company was trying to be more flexible in terms of remote working and as such will offer employees a stipend of $1,000 so that they may buy home office equipment so as to make their work easier.

As per reports, just a week before Google made the announcement, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO announced that his employees can continue to work from home even alter the pandemic has subsided and that Facebook must be able to conduct remote work on its scale.

As per reports, Twitter will now be allowing its employees to work from home even after the pandemic has passed. Twitter’s employees have already been working from home since March 12. Twitter spokespersons have also reportedly revealed that the company will not ask employees to travel for business before September and that all in-person events for the year of 2020 have been cancelled.

