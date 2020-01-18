Grandkids Dress Up As Velociraptors To Surprise Grandma At Airport; She Has Other Plans

A Grandma from Canada pulled off the popular “They don't know that we know they know we know” from the famous sitcom ‘Friends’ as she shocked her Grandkids' surprise plan with another surprise. This unfolded at the Ontario airport as Grandma Cheryl came to visit her Grandkids, Ethan and Owen. Her Grandkids had planned to surprise her by dressing up as dinosaurs but she came to know about their plan and she surprised them instead, have a look.

Amazing! 🙌 Two young boys set out to surprise their grandmother in dinosaur costumes at the airport. She's finds out ahead of time and decides to surprise them first. The result...? Exactly what the world needs right now.



In the video, the two kids Owen and Ethan are dressed up as velociraptors to greet their Grandma at the Ontario airport arrivals. The Jurassic Park fans wanted to scare their Grandma when she arrived. However, their Grandma came to know about their plan, and she dressed up as a T-rex while arriving. When the kids realized their Grandma had surprised them instead, they burst out in excitement and ran towards her.

