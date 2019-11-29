Grandma's Wrong Invite For Thanksgiving Resulted In A Life-long Friendship

An unlikely friendship that started with an accidental text has now become a tradition for Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton. Since 2016, Jamal and Wanda have been meeting every year for Thanksgiving, something that started with a wrong text to the wrong person. In 2016, Wanda Dench mistakenly sent an invitational text to Jamal Hinton which was meant for her grandson.

The unusual friendship

Wanda Dench texted the wrong number while inviting her grandson over for Thanksgiving. The mix-up quickly became clear when Jamal, now 20, asked for a photo from Wanda. "You are not my grandma," he texted back and also added an emoji to convey his laughter. Jamal joked when he texted again saying, "Can I get a plate though," to which he received a reply that read, "That's what [grandmas] do...Feed everyone."

On November 24, 2016, Jamal made a short drive to Arizona, where he met not only Wanda but her husband and her family, including her grandson. While talking to the media two years ago, Jamal said, she is very sweet and open and one can really not accept an offer like that. The story of Jamal and Wanda quickly became viral in the United States and their unique relationship got a thumbs-up from netizens.

As this year's Thanksgiving approached, Jamal while talking to the media said, she is a great cook and a great person. Jamal also heaped praise saying that he likes her turkey and green bean casserole. Jamal said that they don't watch TV but sit and talk for hours. They also play monopoly which he received as a gift from Wanda in 2016.

Its been four long years and now Jamal brings his girlfriend Mikaela to Wanda's house. This year Wanda will join Jamal for Thanksgiving at the house of Mikaela's aunt. Jamal said that he wants to play the host to Wanda someday but this year he and Mikaela moved in together and their new apartment is not well-set for Thanksgiving.

