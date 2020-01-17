Green Puppy 'Hulk' Born To A White Shepherd Is Taking Internet By Storm

A white shepherd, Gypsy in one of a kind incident has given birth to a lemon bright green puppy that the family named after the Avenger’s marvel role "Hulk”. The North Carolina family's dog owned by Haywood County resident Shana Stamey reportedly delivered eight puppies on Friday morning. The fourth of the eight puppies has turned out to be vibrant green quite contrary to his siblings.

Stamey told the sources that Gypsy's three-hour labour was running smooth and in what they hadn’t expected, the fourth puppy shocked the family as it came out as a relatively tiny and fragile, but mighty tuft of lime green fur.

Hulk has "aggressive appetite”

She said that she had freaked out but was glad that everybody was healthy. She said that regular bath and daily licks from Gypsy are expected to fade Hulk's green hue in a few weeks most likely. Stamey reportedly named the pup “Hulk” owing to his neon green shade fur and his "aggressive appetite” a trait she noticed about the pup contrary to his siblings.

The video of the Hulk pup was posted online and the audience had some interesting responses. The video went viral. Some users questioned the shade of the pup considering that it was a German Shepherd, while the others argued the colour as yellow sparking a yellow-green debate.

Story tonight about a German Shepherd puppy born green just days ago in Canton. Animal experts say it happens from time to time, staining from birth fluids and not harmful, fades away. This pup's human family named him "Hulk. " More at 6. @WLOS_13 #LiveOnWLOS pic.twitter.com/7ex4i2wbOI — Rex Hodge (@RexHodge_WLOS) January 15, 2020

Normal explanation for Hulk’s coloration

Suzanne Cianciulli, the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told news outlets that it might not be the pup’s original colour and there was a normal explanation for Hulk’s coloration defying the fact that the pup was exposed to any gamma rays. She said that the liquid from inside Gypsy's stomach has likely stained the white dog's fur during pregnancy.

