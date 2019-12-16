Greene King Serves Customers Giant Pigs In Blankets Wrapped In Yorkshire Pudding

The food giant Greene King has decided to serve its customers with the Christman delicacies. The food company is providing its customers with gigantic pigs in blankets that are wrapped with the Yorkshire pudding. The amazing mouth-watering dish is called the 'Jingle Bells Hound' for some unknown reasons.

'Jingle Bells Hound'

The 'Jingle Bells Hound' is the main course dish that is served to the customers. It consists of two different kinds of sausages which are wrapped in bacon and Yorkshire puds. That’s not just it, the Christmas special dish also comprises of roasted potatoes and extra chopped pigs wrapped in blankets. Further, the dish is covered in a boozy cheesy sauce. It is accompanied by a jug of gravy. The dish is certainly attracting the attention of the customers making it popular in the United Kingdom.

Moreover, on the occasion of Christmas, the Greene King is also providing its customers with an option of festive chicken wing challenge. The challenge is exciting as the customers are awarded with two kilograms of chicken wings along with chopped pigs in blankets, crumbled stuffing, cranberry sauce, and lots of that booze-filled cheese sauce. Certainly, you just can’t say no. The delicious meals are available at any of Greene King's Flaming Grill pubs across the UK and would only cost you £12.99 with variation depending on the places.

Free Christmas dinner to lonesome

A pub in London is reportedly offering free Christmas turkey dinners to anyone who will be spending the festive day alone this year. According to international media reports, this is the fifth year The Alexandra in Wimbledon will be serving food and alcohol to people who will join them on Christmas Day. The pub also gave away 109 dinners last year, and the staff anticipated an even bigger crowd this time around. Landlords Mick and Sarah Dore, while talking to media said that people come from all over to attend the event at their 'expensive' pub in south-west London.

A reported advertisement of the event read, 'It's the same deal this year, it's FREE. That means free food, free booze, and if we can rustle something up a free prezzie too. You don't need to book, in fact, you can't, we try and serve everyone between midday and 3 pm. The ONLY stipulation we make is, you have to be on your own on Christmas day. That's it, no other rules, you don't have to sign up and give us your email address, you don't have to be a regular here and you don't have to live local'.