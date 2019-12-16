Katy Perry's Latest Instagram Post Will Give You Christmas Fever

With the joyful fervour all-around ahead of Christmas, singer Katy Perry seems to be all jazzed up to welcome Santa and Christmas festivities in her life. Taking to her Instagram, the singing sensation shared a picture of herself in a cute red and white furry Santa dress as she looked busy setting her Christmas tree. Katy Perry had recently made a Christmas song titled Cozy Little Christmas, which is loved by fans. The picture was a still from her latest single.

Making the setting right, Katy was all jazzed up for the festival wearing a reindeer antlers headband all festive items in the background.

READ: Is Khloe Kardashian trying to prove her Christmas decor is better than Kendall and Kim?

'Cozy Little Christmas'

The singer-songwriter on December 3 dropped the video of her song festive song 'Cozy Little Christmas'. The music video revolves around Katy Perry spending her Christmas holidays with Santa Claus.

Ever wonder how 🎅🏻 unwinds the day after Christmas? Unwrap the #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo now to find out! 🎁 https://t.co/ezX7TPOALt 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Cr1FakJ63K — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 2, 2019

In the music video, Katy Perry is seen sporting various hairstyles, going from blonde to black curls. The video begins with the Roar singer decorating the Christmas tree wearing a red and white Christmas outfit. Various characters associated with Christmas are seen making a cameo in the music video. Rudolph the reindeer and Frosty the snowman can be seen in Katy's quirky music video.

READ: This is the reason behind long-followed Christmas tradition of hanging stockings

Khloe Kardashian' Christmas decor

A while ago, Kim Kardashian West had uploaded pictures of her holiday decorations at her house. Her younger sister and model Kendall Jenner followed Kim and uploaded an Instagram story and gave a glimpse of her Christmas décor to her fans. This time, Khloe Kardashian uploaded a picture of her Christmas tree décor on Instagram. Many of her fans started speculating that this is an attempt by Khloe to upstage her sisters Kim and Kendall. Khloe Kardashian followed a much more traditional theme than her sister Kim’s white holiday décor. Khloe Kardashian went with a blush pink palette for the Christmas tree décor. These colours align with recently launched Pink Diamond perfume with KKW fragrances.

READ: Your Christmas tree could be harbouring loads of creepy insects

READ: Confused about how to pick the right Christmas tree for your home? Check out these tips

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.