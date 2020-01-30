Greta Thunberg To Trademark Her Name And Movement To Prevent Commercial Misuse

Climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she has applied to trademark her name and that of the international school strike she inspired. Thunberg started the school strike in 2018 which developed into an international moment of school students participating in a protest to urge nations to act against climate change.

Trademark 'Friday for Future'

The 17-year-old took to Instagram to say that she has applied to register her name and that of her moment, ‘Friday for Future’ which went global and catapulted her to international fame. She added that she made the move to protect the climate movement from misuse. The move was was essential to stop individual and companies from using her name for commercial purposes, she added.

Thunberg also revealed that she has applied to trademark 'Skolstrejk for klimatet'- which translates to school strike for climate change- the wording on the placard she held while she protested skipping her school in 2018. She wrote in the post, “My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement's name.”

Thunberg recently said that her calls to the corporate elite meeting at Davos to immediately disinvest in fossil fuels has been ignored. At the World Economic Forum, Thunberg emphasised that the elites are not doing enough to deal with Climate emergency and warned them that the time is running out.

Speaking to international media reporters in a Swiss ski resort, the 17-year-old climate activist said she had a few demands from the elites but she was sure that they would be ignored. She further said the behaviour was expected from the world leaders. Thunberg was the highlight of the Davos conference and drew massive attention from a global audience including US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.