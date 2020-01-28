The Debate
Licypriya Kangujam Calls Out People For Calling Her 'Greta For India'

General News

An 8-year-old Manipuri climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam has called out the majority who has often referred to her as 'Greta of India' by a Twitter post.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Licypriya Kangujam

An 8-year-old Manipuri climate activist, Licypriya Kangujam has called out the majority who has often referred to her as 'Greta of India'. On January 27, she not only clarified how both teenagers have the 'same goal', but she has her 'own identity'. Furthermore, the Indian environmentalist claims that if people refer to her as 'Greta' they are not conveying her story, however, they are 'deleting a story'. 

In the tweets that followed, Kangujam explained her journey to fight climate change and claimed that it started before Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began skipping her school to strike outside the country's parliament. 

The 8-year-old had addressed the world leaders in Mongolia at a United Nations event on July 4, 2018, and started the movement called 'Child Movement'. On the other hand, the first day of Thunberg's strike was in August 2018 when the 16-year-old sat alone. 

While just in a course of one year, the 17-year-old has gained popularity worldwide for her movement 'Fridays For Future', people did not notice Kangujam's efforts until July 21, 2019. The Manipuri climate activist also said that she has dropped out of school since February 2019 and started protesting when she was a year younger. 

Netizens have mixed reactions

While Kangujam declared her side and called for 'own identity', netizens seem to have a mixed reaction to her request. The video that she posted has been viewed nearly two million times and some people 'agree' with her, others just wanted her to keep protesting and refrain from 'comparing'.  

One of the Twitter users also said that Kangujam is not the Greta for India however, 'Thunberg is Licypriya of Sweden'. However, one of them also said that the 8-year-old should feel honoured for being called Greta. 

Published:
COMMENT
