Trump Aide's Wife Deletes Instagram Post In Support Of Greta Thunberg

Rest of the World News

Trump aide Steve Mnuchin's wife deleted an Instagram post that showed her support for Greta Thunberg days after her husband criticised the climate activist

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

Just days after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin criticised Greta Thunberg during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, his wife deleted an Instagram post showing her support for the teenage climate activist. According to reports, Louise Linton's post has now been deleted but she had posted a picture of her husband and Thunberg with a caption "I stand with Greta on this issue".

Netizens come out in support of Linton and Thunberg

Louise Linton's now-deleted post prompted a lot of people to share their support for Linton and Greta Thunberg.

 

Read: Greta Thunberg Denies Saying 'the World Has 8 Years To Save The Climate', WEF Apologises

Read: Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg Meets Prince Of Wales

Steve Mnuchin criticises Greta Thunberg

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Steve Mnuchin criticised Greta Thunberg by commenting on her observations about climate change and added that she could come back and explain things after acquiring a degree in the field of economics.

Greta Thunberg hit back by posting a series of tweets in response to the criticism.

 

 

Read: Ugandan Climate Activist Cropped From Photo With Greta Thunberg, Netizens Enraged

Read: Greta Thunberg Accuses Davos Billionaires Of 'completely Ignoring' Climate Demands

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
