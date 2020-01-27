Trump Aide's Wife Deletes Instagram Post In Support Of Greta Thunberg

Just days after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin criticised Greta Thunberg during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, his wife deleted an Instagram post showing her support for the teenage climate activist. According to reports, Louise Linton's post has now been deleted but she had posted a picture of her husband and Thunberg with a caption "I stand with Greta on this issue".

steven mnuchin’s wife, the actress Louise Linton, posted this on Instagram after his comments on Greta Thunberg. pic.twitter.com/1T1a38LzFQ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 25, 2020

Netizens come out in support of Linton and Thunberg

Louise Linton's now-deleted post prompted a lot of people to share their support for Linton and Greta Thunberg.

🚨Louise Linton comes out against her own husband, Steve Mnuchin, to side with Greta Thunberg🚨



Earlier this week, Mnuchin said Thunberg could explain climate change, “after she goes and studies economics in college.” pic.twitter.com/DgEMi8qKXR — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 25, 2020

The best part is she tagged both of them!! I love her! Wow pic.twitter.com/noAFBOcEgp — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 25, 2020

Read: Greta Thunberg Denies Saying 'the World Has 8 Years To Save The Climate', WEF Apologises

Read: Swedish Activist Greta Thunberg Meets Prince Of Wales

Steve Mnuchin criticises Greta Thunberg

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Steve Mnuchin criticised Greta Thunberg by commenting on her observations about climate change and added that she could come back and explain things after acquiring a degree in the field of economics.

Greta Thunberg hit back by posting a series of tweets in response to the criticism.

My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments. 2/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

Graph from @CarbonBrief by @hausfath and @robbie_andrew based on United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) emissions gap report. 3/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

Read: Ugandan Climate Activist Cropped From Photo With Greta Thunberg, Netizens Enraged

Read: Greta Thunberg Accuses Davos Billionaires Of 'completely Ignoring' Climate Demands

(With inputs from Agencies)