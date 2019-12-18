Greta Thunberg Defends Herself After Calling German Trains 'overcrowded'

The teen climate activist Greta Thunberg defended herself after facing criticism over her post about travelling in 'overcrowded' German trains and sitting on the floor. Even though she had immediately posted the clarification on December 15 saying that she only got a seat after two trains, she again posted her defence to 'confirm the story'. The German rail company tweeted to put an end on the speculations of Thunberg's travel in their 'eco-friendly' trains and claimed that 'it would have been nicer' if Thunberg had mentioned that she travelled in first-class.

'Luckily', Thunberg had been travelling with two German journalists who also posted a video showing all of them sitting on the floor for two trains consecutively which the 16-year-old retweeted saying she was 'lucky' to have been travelling with journalists who further confirmed her story that her train from Basel was taken out, therefore for two different trains, she sat on the floor. It was only after Göttingen that she got the seat that the company mentioned. Thunberg also criticised the media for being 'more interested' in 'train travels' than the fact that recent climate summit in Madrid, 'failed'.

Media surprisingly seems to be more interested in a teenagers train travels than the fact that #COP25 failed.

But since conspiracy theories are running high, here is what happened.

Sometimes it’s lucky that you are traveling with journalists who can confirm the story... https://t.co/Fz0MZavrdH — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 16, 2019

Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high! — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 15, 2019

Thunberg takes 'holiday break'

Thunberg has announced that she will take a 'holiday break' on December 13 in Turin. While talking to the reporters at the end of her rally, Thunberg said that 'you need to take rest' or else the activists will be unable to do this 'all the time'. The tireless 16-year-old has been protesting all over the world, urging students to go on 'climate strike' on Fridays and has travelled to several countries in an environment-friendly mode of conveyance. Finally, after a year, Thunberg has announced to take a break from all the protesting and go home.

Thunberg further said that 2019 is almost over and the environmentalist wants 2020 to be the 'year of action'. She hopes to bend the global emissions curve by putting 'pressure' on those who are in power and make sure that they 'act' and 'take full responsibility'.

