Greta Thunberg Sides Question About How She Deals With 'haters', Wins Applauses

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg attended the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 where her answer to 'haters' won applause. When the 17-year-old was asked how she deals with haters, she replied saying there are some things she has to say which is more important for the world to know rather than 'how I deal with my haters'. Then as the audience cheered for her, Thunberg, read out a report by IPCC which came out in 2018, and stressed on the fact how the 'world is still on fire'. Thunberg not only received applause at the meet, but she was also hailed by netizens on Twitter.

Swedish teenager said, “I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters. Global emissions of CO2 have not been reduced and that is what we are trying to achieve.”

Netizens applaud Thunberg

The Swedish climate activist was applauded by netizens who said she did a 'great job' while dealing the question and breaking the format at the WEF 2020. One of the Twitter users also sided with Thunberg and said 'ignore the haters' while also called out on adults who should be 'ashamed' of themselves. Furthermore, most internet users seemed to 'admire' the 17-year-old and said her message about climate emergency is heard by everyone. The netizens motivated the climate activists to 'keep campaigning'.

First Panel:



Moderator: "What can we all learn from all of you about how you deal with the haters?"



Greta's turn: "I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters..."



*Repeats the science like a boss* pic.twitter.com/C29YOUEeTW — Jonathan Cunningham (@JonCunningham_) January 21, 2020

.@GretaThunberg great job breaking out of the format of that #WEF2020 panel "I have something more important to talk about than how I deal with haters". It's not all hunky-dory just yet, change so far is minimal. The sleepwalking has to finish. All systems go on #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/RYkAvCqxaJ — Felix Miller (@_felix_miller) January 21, 2020

OMG leave her alone all you supposedly grown ups should be ashamed! @GretaThunberg respect to you, keep doing what you do I may not agree all the time BUT you up there...ignore the haters. — lipstick (@rissalipstick) January 21, 2020

Well done Greta. As a humble teacher I can assure you that your messages about the climate emergency facing our planet are getting through to the young generation. EVERYONE I teach has heard of you and admires your stance. Ignore the pathetic haters and keep campaigning! — Claire Greenhalgh (@clairegreen68) January 21, 2020

By haters you mean people who don’t necessarily agree. How is that “haters”? — Matt😎🌵🐝🍺👾🏍💨 (@Speedy_Matt_) January 21, 2020

