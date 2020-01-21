The Debate
Greta Thunberg Sides Question About How She Deals With 'haters', Wins Applauses

Rest of the World News

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg attended the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 where her answer to dealing with 'haters' won applause.

Greta Thunberg

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg attended the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 where her answer to 'haters' won applause. When the 17-year-old was asked how she deals with haters, she replied saying there are some things she has to say which is more important for the world to know rather than 'how I deal with my haters'. Then as the audience cheered for her, Thunberg, read out a report by IPCC which came out in 2018, and stressed on the fact how the 'world is still on fire'. Thunberg not only received applause at the meet, but she was also hailed by netizens on Twitter. 

Swedish teenager said, “I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters. Global emissions of CO2 have not been reduced and that is what we are trying to achieve.”

Netizens applaud Thunberg

The Swedish climate activist was applauded by netizens who said she did a 'great job' while dealing the question and breaking the format at the WEF 2020. One of the Twitter users also sided with Thunberg and said 'ignore the haters' while also called out on adults who should be 'ashamed' of themselves. Furthermore, most internet users seemed to 'admire' the 17-year-old and said her message about climate emergency is heard by everyone. The netizens motivated the climate activists to 'keep campaigning'. 

