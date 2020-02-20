Climate Activist Greta Thunberg's Younger Sister & Mother To Star In Musical

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg's younger sister Beata Ernman will now star in a musical alongside her opera singer mother, Malena Ernman. According to international media reports, the 14-year-old will portray the younger version of a French cabaret singer while her mother will play the singer as an adult. The musical is entitled 'Forever Pilaf' and will be premiering in Stockholm, Sweden on September 19, 2020.

Beata Ernman and Thunberg reportedly have a lot in common despite their age difference. While speaking to Germany's local news outlet, Beata said that as long as she remembers, she has danced and sung and now to be able to perform the 'immortal music' is a dream come true for her. Greta has also described her sister as 'super talented'.

On the other hand, the mother of the two has reportedly represented Sweden at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest. Their father Svante is also an actor and screenwriter and Greta's grandfather, Fritz-Olof Thunberg is also an actor.

Greta nominated for 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Earlier this month,Greta was also nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by two Swedish lawmakers. The two parliamentarians, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling nominated the 17-year-old activist and her ‘Fridays for Future’ moment for the prestigious award, international media reported. The two parliamentarians submitted a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Furthermore, in their letter, they stated that the main reason she deserves the Nobel Peace Prize is that despite being so young, she hasbeen vocal about her concerns surrounding climate crisis and has forced world leaders to recognise the gravity of the situation. The letter added that the climate crisis will produce new conflicts and ultimately wars. Action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.

