Greta Thunberg Patents Own Name & 'Fridays For Future'; Here's Why

Teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Wednesday that she has registered both her own name and her "Fridays For Future" global protest movement as trademarks to prevent them from being used for deceitful purposes.

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever," the 17-year-old Swede wrote on her Instagram post.

Greta Thunberg complained that people were trying to impersonate her by making false claims about representing her, in order to interact with high profile people, politicians, media, artists, etc. She added that there had also been instances of marketing, product selling, and people collecting funds using hers and her movement's name.

The Swedish activist assured her followers that although she and other student protesters are not interested in trademarks but it had to be done. "This action is to protect the movement and its activities," she added.

Greta to raise a non-profit foundation

Greta Thunberg, whose protests have drawn the attention of millions of youth across the world, also said she was raising a non-profit foundation to manage the financial front of "Fridays for Future", such as book royalties, donations and prize money.

She asserted that the foundation would be "completely transparent", for instance, with regard to the tax payments.

"The foundation's aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability, as well as mental health," the young campaigner wrote.

The teen activist's struggle against climate change began in August 2018 when she skipped school for the three weeks in a row, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden's Parliament with a sign labelled "School strike for climate." Ever since, she has become the face behind the global protest movement, especially for the youth.

Thunberg was also ferociously attacked by climate change deniers, who accused her of being manipulated by a "green lobby".

(Image credits PTI)