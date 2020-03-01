'We're Winning': Greta Thunberg Responds To Oil Company's Disturbing Illustration

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on February 29 to react to her critics after a disturbing illustration surfaced online. The graphic which appeared in Alberta, an energy company earlier this week apparently shows her likeness being engaged in a sexual act. However, the 17-year-old not only said that her critics are now getting “more desperate” but also said that such acts represent that activists are “winning”. Netizens around the globe have widely criticised the graphic which shows a woman with “Greta” written on her lower back and the logo of X-site Energy Services, a Canadian company on the bottom. Some of the internet users also called for a criminal investigation against the people behind the logo.

They are starting to get more and more desperate...

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

Just found out that some Canadian oil company put a cartoon of Greta Thunberg (a child) being raped on promo stickers and the RCMP are doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/Eggl62mTqd — Wonder Bread Wop (@VDolciato) February 29, 2020

Don’t be shocked about how young women are scared to be political when an oil company CEO says there’s nothing wrong with a drawing of Greta Thunberg, who‘s MY AGE, being SEXUALLY ASSAULTED. Bare in mind Greta gets this reaction for peaceful protest on a universally AGREED issue. — mimi🏴🚩 (@ameliamcd_) February 29, 2020

Whoever drew a depiction of Greta Thunberg WHO IS A LITERAL CHILD being sexually assaulted needs to be arrested. The entire design team and PR from the oil company X-Site Energy NEEDS TO BE FIRED AND ARRESTED FOR DRAWING A MINOR BEING RAPED. Disgusting pedo rats. — Lady Like 💗🌺☮️🏳️‍🌈 (@llLadyLikell) February 29, 2020

Hey @Twitter why water this down? Your “Sexually explicit graphic” doesn’t convey what rape graphics like this targeting outspoken girls and women are. “Greta Thunberg responds to violent rape depiction, a hate meme that included Alberta oil company logo.” pic.twitter.com/YhPJUSc78c — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) March 1, 2020

Please ask Prime minister Justin Trudeau to intervene in the shocking and criminal offence of the Canadian oil company against Greta Thunberg-depicting child rape. This is a criminal offence and needs to be addressed asap. — Sabs (@Sabs29854754) March 1, 2020

'I won't be silenced'

While Thunberg reacted to the critics recently, she also reaffirmed during her rally at Bristol that she won't be silenced when “the world is on fire” on February 28. According to international reports, more than 20,000 people attended the rally in the southwestern English city to see the 17-year-old environmentalist who has demanded action from governments around the world over climate crisis and claimed “we are the change”. Thunberg has also managed to capture the imagination of many young people with impassioned demands for world leaders to take urgent action.

“I will not be silenced while the world is on fire - will you?” said Thunberg. “This emergency is being completely ignored by the politicians, the media and those in power. Basically nothing is being done... despite all the beautiful words.”

