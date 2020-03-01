The Debate
The Debate
'We're Winning': Greta Thunberg Responds To Oil Company's Disturbing Illustration

Rest of the World News

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on February 29 to react to her critics after a disturbing illustration appeared online in Alberta.

We're winning

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on February 29 to react to her critics after a disturbing illustration surfaced online. The graphic which appeared in Alberta, an energy company earlier this week apparently shows her likeness being engaged in a sexual act. However, the 17-year-old not only said that her critics are now getting “more desperate” but also said that such acts represent that activists are “winning”. Netizens around the globe have widely criticised the graphic which shows a woman with “Greta” written on her lower back and the logo of X-site Energy Services, a Canadian company on the bottom. Some of the internet users also called for a criminal investigation against the people behind the logo.

Read - 'Won't Be Silent While The World Is On Fire,' Roars Greta Thunberg At UK Climate Rally

Read - UK Police Issue Safety Warning As Children Prepare To Join Greta Thunberg Rally 

'I won't be silenced'

While Thunberg reacted to the critics recently, she also reaffirmed during her rally at Bristol that she won't be silenced when “the world is on fire” on February 28. According to international reports, more than 20,000 people attended the rally in the southwestern English city to see the 17-year-old environmentalist who has demanded action from governments around the world over climate crisis and claimed “we are the change”. Thunberg has also managed to capture the imagination of many young people with impassioned demands for world leaders to take urgent action. 

“I will not be silenced while the world is on fire - will you?” said Thunberg. “This emergency is being completely ignored by the politicians, the media and those in power. Basically nothing is being done... despite all the beautiful words.”

Read - 'Only Friend I'd Skip School For': Malala Yousafzai On Meeting Greta Thunberg

Read - Greta Thunberg Meets 'role Model' Malala Yousafzai At Oxford University

