Greta Thunberg Receives Threat On Facebook; Newspaper Publishes Names, Pics Of Trollers

Greta Thunberg, the young climate change activist from Sweden has been on the receiving end of criticism ever since she took the centre stage in 2018. And often the trolling has come from powerful people, mostly of the right, like US President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But not just that, she has been the subject of bitter trolling from a lot of anonymous people on various social media platforms.

Just recently, Greta spoke at a climate strike in Bristol in England, where tens and thousands of people turned up to hear her speak. However, when the local newspaper the Bristol Post covered the news, they noticed that not everyone in the British city was pleased to see her. The article covering Thunberg's work received a lot of negative comments. The newspaper then decided to name and shame several people who had made threatening or violent comments about the teen activist on Facebook.

Previous attacks

Recently, a disturbing illustration surfaced online showing the 17-year-old activist engaged in a sexual act. The graphic appeared in Alberta, an energy company from Canada. The illustration shows a woman with 'Greta' written on her lower back with the logo of X-site Energy Services printed on the bottom of it. Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on February 29 to react on the graphic as she said that her critics are getting more and more desperate which shows the movement is winning.

They are starting to get more and more desperate...

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020



Donald Trump in December last year posted a tweet to ridicule Greta Thunberg as he wrote that the Swedish teenager must work on her anger management issue and then go to a movie with a friend. He also asked Greta to chill. Following Trump's tweet, Greta Thunberg changed her bio on Twitter to take a jibe at the president of the United States. Greta wrote, "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Image Credit: AP