Greta Thunberg Takes Climate Strike Online Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Sweden

On Friday, October 30, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said that she will stop her regular protest outside Sweden’s parliament owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. While taking to Twitter, the 17-year-old global icon informed that she is returning to campaigning online with the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline.

School strike week 115. Yesterday new COVID-19 recommendations came into place here in Stockholm. The situation is worsening, so therefore it’s back to #ClimateStrikeOnline for me.

Stay safe, take care of each other and #flattenthecurve !#fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/DGMiQ8FDuy — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 30, 2020

Since August 2018, Thunberg has been skipping school on Fridays to stand outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm to demand government action on climate change. Back in March, she had urged activists to protests online as the pandemic started building. In September, she returned to her place outside Swedish parliament.

However, as Sweden reported 2,820 new coronavirus cases on October 28, the highest since the pandemic began, the 17-year-old environmentalist urged people to stay safe and protest online. Greta even retweeted posts from her fellow student activists who have been protesting and raising awareness online amid the pandemic.

In support of the indigenous people of Dagestan, Nogais who are facing desertification and asking for help, but the government doesn't pay attention to their problems. We must help the most vulnerable. We are together in this crisis.#climatestrikeonline pic.twitter.com/xZTTg0ZZwC — Arshak Makichyan (@MakichyanA) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, in a bid to spread awareness, the climate activist has been urging world leaders to take steps and "face climate change". Greta has been urging leaders to build a new system and tear apart the old deals in order to secure a change in beating climate change. The Swedish activist has demanded to halt all investment in fossil fuel exploration and extraction. She even asked leaders to establish annual binding carbon budgets based on the current best available science.

