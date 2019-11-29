Abhimanyu Mithun Smashes Indian Bowling Record With 5 Wickets In A Single Over

Karnataka fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun has made headlines in recent times. After the news of the Karnataka Crime Branch summoning the pacer for the KPL fixing case circulating widely on Thursday, Mithun made news for the right reasons playing for Karnataka against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy the following day. The pacer stunned the world by picking up 5 wickets in a single over, which included a hat trick in the final over of the innings.

Abhimanyu Mithun's record spell in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karnataka took on Haryana in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Karnataka won the toss and elected to field on a belter. Haryana made most of the flat pitch and cashed in on Karnataka’s poor bowling. Chaitanya Bishnoi, Himanshu Rana propelled Haryana to 192/3 in 19 overs and were well set to cross the 200-run mark. But Mithun, who had an expensive outing till then, had other ideas. The fast bowler used his slower deliveries to devastating effect, picking up 5 wickets in the over to deny Harayana a final flourish. Mithun picked up 4 wickets in the first 4 deliveries, and then conceded a wide and a single, before finishing it up with another wicket.

He narrowly missed out on the world record held by Australia's Aled Carey, who picked up a perfect six wickets in six balls in a local fourth-team fixture match in 2017. In international cricket, no bowler has picked up more than 4 wickets in a single over in any format of the game. As a result, Mithun has certainly created an Indian record, which is set to last for a long time.

Abhimanyu Mithun's stunning 5-wicket over

Karnataka's big-game player: Abhimanyu Mithun

Abhimanyu Mithun has a history of picking up a hat-trick in a big game. The pacer had picked up a 5-wicket haul, which also included a last over hat-trick against Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 final. Incidentally, it was also Mithun’s birthday. He would hope his recent form can help him clinch an IPL 2020 contract.

Abhimanyu Mithun summoned for KPL fixing case

Abhimanyu Mithun has played 4 Tests and 5 ODIs for India, picking up 9 and 3 wickets respectively. The Karnataka pacer has turned out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past but has not played an IPL fixture since 2013. The pacer captained the Shivamogga Lions in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and has been summoned for questioning by the Crime Branch.

