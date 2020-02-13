US Woman Builds Rotary Dial Mobile Phone, Says It's More 'functional'

In order to get rid of all the functions that a modern mobile phone offered and have something more personal, a woman Justine Haupt built a fully-functioning rotary dial mobile phone. Justine, an astronomy instrumentation engineer at Brookhaven National Laboratory, posted a brief description of the rotary phone on her website to give a clear picture behind her decision to go back in time.

In her description, Justine Haupt said, "Why a rotary cellphone? Because in a finicky, annoying, touchscreen world of hyperconnected people using phones they have no control over or understanding of, I wanted something that would be entirely mine, personal, and absolutely tactile, while also giving me an excuse for not texting."

"The point isn't to be anachronistic. It's to show that it's possible to have a perfectly usable phone that goes as far from having a touchscreen as I can imagine, and which in some ways may actually be more functional. More functional how?"

"Real, removable antenna with an SMA connector. Receptions are excellent, and if I really want to I could always attach a directional antenna."

Husband's number on speed dial

"If I want to call my husband, I can do so by pressing a single dedicated physical key which is dedicated to him. No menus. The point isn't to use the rotary dial every single time I want to make a call, which would get tiresome for daily use. The people I call most often are stored, and if I have to dial a new number or do something like set the volume, then I can use the fun and satisfying-to-use rotary dial."

The engineer said that her rotary dial mobile phone also had a detachable antenna with an SMA connector that provided a very good connection and a good battery level all thanks to a LED bar graph. The phone also has a power switch that is a slide switch. According to reports, she added speed-dial buttons that will enable to call her husband or her loved ones.

