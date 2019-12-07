Heartbreaking Facebook Video Shows Abandoned Dog Chasing Its Family

A video that has emerged online has caused outrage among netizens. It shows a dog chasing the family that abandoned him in Coyoacan, Mexico City. It was shared by a Facebook user who claims to have witnessed the incident.

In the video, the german shepherd can be seen walking in front of a gray car driven by two women. The dog seems to recognise the women inside and as it approaches them, the car speeds off.

Netizens offer help

The video has been widely shared on Facebook and has got 2,300 likes as of Saturday, followed by a thread of strong comments by angered Netizens.

A user on facebook wrote that she 'hopes with all her heart that the dog will soon find a home soon'. She also wished that someone with a big heart will give the dog water or offer it a blanket as a bed and that it wakes up wagging its tail. Another user was stunned by the 'callous' attitude of the owner.

There have been many offers from concerned netizens who wish to adopt the dog and take care of it but the missing pooch has not been identified so far.

As for now, the local authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the case in order to find the women who abandoned the dog. No arrests have been reported so far and it is unclear if the dog has been rescued or reunited by its owners.

In a similar incident, an abandoned puppy that was being carried around by a female monkey was rescued by the Haridwar Division Forest Department on Wednesday in India. Anu Bisht, a resident of the Gayatri Vihar colony in Haridwar, had spotted the monkey carrying the pup around. She later made a call to the Uttarakhand Forest Department based on which the authorities caught the monkey and took the puppy into their custody. The puppy was later handed over to Ms. Bisht on her request.