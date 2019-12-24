Volunteer Firefighter's Comment While Meeting Australian PM Breaks Internet

Amid the bushfire catastrophe, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met a volunteer firefighter and the latter said that he was not her Prime Minister. The video started making rounds on the internet and the volunteer, Jacqui, was praised for her brave reply, considering it was a criticism.

I think when you hold the position of Prime Minister, but a female pensioner volunteer firefighter tells you in the middle of the bushfire season that you're not her Prime Minister, you're basically done.



Brava Jacqui. #ScoMoResign. pic.twitter.com/tBeRYDYiVe — It's All Complete Bollocks! 💧🌈 (@RichardTuffin) December 23, 2019

Fact, not criticism

Later it was found out that Jacqui merely stated a fact, since she was a British citizen, and didn’t criticise Morrison. Morrison himself took to Twitter to clarify Jacqui’s remark that drew a lot of traction on social media. “Indeed, as Jacqui joked with me yesterday, I’m not her PM, because she’s British, Boris Johnson is,” tweeted the Australian Prime Minister. Morrison also joked that he, along with local MP Andrew Gee, made a decent pitch for her to become an Aussie yesterday.

Read: Australian Open: Record $71 Million In Prize Money For Winners Of 2020 Edition

But Morrison has been criticised for spending time in Hawaii with his family for holidays while firefighter are facing severe challenges to douse the fire. On December 19, two firefighters, from Horsley Park Brigade, even lost their lives after their vehicle rolled off the road after hitting a fallen tree. Morrison apologised for it and said that he deeply regrets any offence caused to anyone affected by the terrible bushfires by his taking leave with family.

Read: Australian PM Thanks Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump For Sending Firefighters

The Australian prime minister also expressed condolences and sympathies to the families of firefighters and praised them for their bravery. “They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians,” said Morrison in a statement. “Their sacrifice and service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured all the best in their recovery,” he added. Morrison further warned that there are more difficult days ahead due to heat conditions and forecasters have predicted December 21 to be the most severe day.

Read: Australian PM Morrison Responds After Greta Thunberg Criticises Him

Read: Canadian Tourist Mistaken For Australian PM Wears T-shirt Saying 'I Am Not Scott Morrison'