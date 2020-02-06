Heartwarming! Dog Adopts Abandoned Kitten, Feeds It With Her Puppies

In what is called a maternal instinct, a female dog found an abandoned kitten and took it in as her own. According to reports, the heartwarming story was shared by an unknown person on YouTube. In the video, the female dog could be seen quietly sitting down near a staircase and continuously wagging her tail as the kitten fed on her milk. Further ahead, the person who took the video can be seen patting the dog after which it lies down with the support of the wall behind her.

Stray dog found covered in the snow trying to keep kittens warm

In a heartwarming incident, a stray dog was found covered in the snow trying to keep a litter of abandoned kittens warm. The kittens would probably not have survived without the dog in the freezing temperatures. The dog that was identified as a two-year-old mongrel and was named Serenity by animal rescue officials. She was discovered in a ditch near a road near Chatham, in Ontario Canada. The temperature the night Serenity was found was -3 degrees celsius.

Myriam Armstrong an official at the Pet and Wildlife Rescue told local media that when a passerby stopped to help Serenity, she was surprised to find 5 tiny black kittens snuggling with Serenity for warmth and protection against the biting cold. The story of how Serenity chanced upon the 5 kittens is a mystery. Although, the story was widely circulated online and around 30 people contacted Pet and Wildlife Rescue about adopting them.

"I have been getting A LOT of attention on social media, but let me fill you in just in case you don't know my name and my story! My name is Serenity and I was found last week on the side of the road keeping 5 kittens warm. A good citizen called the shelter, a kind Animal Control Officer picked the 6 of us up and we've been living our best lives ever since! The kittens that I kept safe to have been kindly taken in by a foster family and will be put up for adoption once they're old enough to be on their own. Let me tell you a little bit about myself so that the shelter can find the most suitable home for me. I'm obviously great with cats and would have no problem going to a home that has cats in it"

