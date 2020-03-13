'You Hacked Twitter': Netizens Baffled By Man's Prediction On Coronavirus 7-year-ago

Amid coronavirus dread, an old tweet from 2013, that predicted the virus outbreak, re-emerged and became viral on Twitter. The tweet was written by a Twitter user named Marco with the username @Marco_Acortes and he predicted the outbreak of novel coronavirus seven years ago. The post has left netizens surprised and it has also received more than 60,000 retweets. It has also been liked almost 110,000 times.

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

READ: Daniel Radcliffe 'flattered' To Be Chosen For Coronavirus Hoax

While some users were left surprised, others believed that the user had hacked Twitter to change the date. One user wrote, “You hacked twitter to change the date right?”. Another said, “I mean... who would listen to u if we knew it was gonna take 7 years... oh wait”. “Everybody joking in the comments when I’m literally here with chills wondering how someone would tweet this 7 years ago,” added another.

READ: Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 5,000 Globally, Total Cases Over 1,38,000

people in the replies acting like the coronavirus was just discovered... it’s been a thing for years and years pic.twitter.com/jTVO9J0UnH — owen (@mysweeterpIace) March 12, 2020

READ: China Distances From Official's Tweet Blaming US Army For Getting Coronavirus To Wuhan

Global pandemic

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 130 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,000 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,815 and more than 1,38,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,100 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 22 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 5,082.

READ: 'Fabulous': Gloria Gaynor Fights Coronavirus With Her Hit Song 'I Will Survive'

READ: Coronavirus Hits Tourism, These Before And After Pictures From Italy Are A Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.