This Coconut Game In Philippines Is The Funniest Thing On Internet Today, Watch Video

A bizarre coconut game in the Philippines during a NewYear's party will leave you rolling with laughter. The game consists of embedding several small coins into a coconut shell and then covering it in charcoal before it is hung from a clothesline. The aim of the game appears to be to try and take out as many coins as one can without using one's hands or using only their mouths.

Interesting party game

The person who takes out the most coins from the coconut is declared the winner. The video shows several small coins wedged securely in the shell of the coconut and three men attempting to retrieve the coins without using their hands which are fixed behind them. The participants are seen trying to retrieve the coins using their mouths.

In the background, several villagers can be seen and heard cheering them on in equal parts as the men continue to try to take out the coins with their mouths. Finally near the end of the video some men can be seen grabbing the thread in order to steady the ball and make it a bit easier for the participants who already had their faces covered in charcoal and turn black.

Resident Primutivo Rana told local media that the game was originally organised at Mantatao Island by the island's youngsters. Rana added that they lived in a small village and that is why everyone is somehow related and that they celebrate the party every year and that is also the reason that everyone in the town attends.

Read: Joker Director Todd Phillips Says He Took Inspiration From THIS City For His Gotham

Read: LA Rams' Wade Phillips Not Concerned About Getting Sacked After Disappointing Season

The video was uploaded on January 17 on YouTube and according to the description the game was played by the villagers during a New Year's Party on January 1 in the Philippines. Mantatao Island is located in the province of Bohol in Phillippines and is 600 km south-east of the city of Manila the capital of the country. According to reports, the island's weather is tropical in nature with the warmest month being in March.

Read: MLB 2020 Could Be Make-or-break Season For Mets, Indians, And Phillies; Here's How

Read: Todd Phillips Thrilled For Receiving 11 Nods For 'Joker'; Thanks Joaquin Phoenix And Peers