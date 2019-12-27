LA Rams' Wade Phillips Not Concerned About Getting Sacked After Disappointing Season

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Wade Phillips, is not concerned about the rumours around his exit from the team. Phillips stated that he is focused on their upcoming game which is scheduled on Sunday and that he does not pay any attention to rumours. The LA Rams coach's contract expires at the end of the season. Wade Phillips, in an interview with Los Angeles Times, said, “Wherever I’ve been, I’m going to do the best I can do. If that’s not good enough for somebody then it isn’t." Phillips expressed his desire to end the season with a win.

LA Rams DC Wade Phillips refutes exit rumours

LA Rams have an 8-7 record in the NFL season so far and will face Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 on Sunday. The Los Angeles-based side got eliminated for the postseason after facing a crunch loss against San Francisco 49ers last week. LA Rams have the 17th-best defence in the league as they have allowed 22.7 points per game. They have the 13th-best yards per game with a record of 336.1.

“Multiple sources expect there to be a shakeup on McVay's coaching staff, perhaps including veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.” https://t.co/kOL9cKfCuJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

LA Rams head coach Sean McVay, while talking about Phillips' future in the team, stated that he had a word with the defensive coordinator about the rumours surrounding his job security. McKay added that Rams will wait until the end of the NFL season to talk about any coaching changes or new contracts. The head coach revealed that he has enjoyed working with Phillips, whom he hired after he took over the Rams in the 2017 NFL season.

"Wade and I discuss those things so we make sure there’s a clear understanding of what goes on,” “And we keep those things behind closed doors. “We’ll finish off this season … we’ll take some time to really be able to reflect back on the year, look back at some of the things that we need to do as we’re moving forward.”- said Sean McVay to ESPN.

