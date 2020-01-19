Conor McGregor's Picture Of Dramatic Weight Change Breaks The Internet

Conor McGregor's dramatic weight change pictures are going viral on social media as the professional MMA fighter has comfortably transformed himself from featherweight fighter to lightweight fighter. McGregor is receiving a lot of appreciation for his amazing quality to smoothly move between weight classes and win championships. Industry legend Chamatkar Sandhu has shared a post on social media that shows McGregor in two separate weight classes. Sandhu's post is directed at McGregor's hard work and commitment for the game that saw him transform from featherweight to lightweight without much problem.

Conor McGregor's weight class

The post shared by Chamatkar Sandhu has garnered more than 9,000 likes and has been retweeted over 2,000 times. Sandhu shared two different pictures comparing McGregor's weight from his fight against Jose Aldo in 2015 and his recently concluded fight against Donald Cerrone. McGregor weighed 145 lbs at the time of his fight against Jose Aldo in 2015 when he defeated the Brazilian fighter to win the featherweight category in record 13 seconds. As McGregor is the only fighter in the history of UFC to win both featherweight and lightweight categories simultaneously, his transformation hasn't come as much of a surprise.

Conor McGregor is one of the most versatile MMA fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). For his recently concluded bout against Donald Cerrone, McGregor had gained 25 lbs to fight in the category. According to international media reports, McGregor's fight against Donald Cerrone was priced at £60 million. McGregor was away from UFC for over a year and his fight against Cerrone was the first in 15 months. On January 18, 2020, McGregor defeated Cerrone via technical knockout in 40 seconds into the first round.

Still incredible that once upon a time Conor McGregor made 145lbs. The picture on the left is of him hitting the scales for the Jose Aldo fight. The one on the right is from today's #UFC246 official weigh-in where he hit 170lbs. pic.twitter.com/pwu4O3LQOU — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 17, 2020

155 is still prime athletic Conor though, if you ask me!



Looks full at 170, I hope his power and speed translate tomorrow night. A 100% prepared Conor is a joy to watch. — Chris Millington (@ChrisMilIington) January 17, 2020

One of Conor’s best “weapons” was his ability to cut to 145 and out power and out size his opponents. Like Diaz said he was fighting midgets. Conor is 2 and 2 outside of 145. He won 7 in a row at 145. That should tell you something. — Caesar (@lendmeanearrome) January 17, 2020

