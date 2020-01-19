The Debate
Conor McGregor's Picture Of Dramatic Weight Change Breaks The Internet

other sports

Conor McGregor's dramatic weight change pictures have gone viral and have received a lot of appreciation for his quality to smoothly move between weight classes

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's dramatic weight change pictures are going viral on social media as the professional MMA fighter has comfortably transformed himself from featherweight fighter to lightweight fighter. McGregor is receiving a lot of appreciation for his amazing quality to smoothly move between weight classes and win championships. Industry legend Chamatkar Sandhu has shared a post on social media that shows McGregor in two separate weight classes. Sandhu's post is directed at McGregor's hard work and commitment for the game that saw him transform from featherweight to lightweight without much problem.

Conor McGregor's weight class

The post shared by Chamatkar Sandhu has garnered more than 9,000 likes and has been retweeted over 2,000 times. Sandhu shared two different pictures comparing McGregor's weight from his fight against Jose Aldo in 2015 and his recently concluded fight against Donald Cerrone. McGregor weighed 145 lbs at the time of his fight against Jose Aldo in 2015 when he defeated the Brazilian fighter to win the featherweight category in record 13 seconds. As McGregor is the only fighter in the history of UFC to win both featherweight and lightweight categories simultaneously, his transformation hasn't come as much of a surprise.  

Conor McGregor is one of the most versatile MMA fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). For his recently concluded bout against Donald Cerrone, McGregor had gained 25 lbs to fight in the category. According to international media reports, McGregor's fight against Donald Cerrone was priced at £60 million. McGregor was away from UFC for over a year and his fight against Cerrone was the first in 15 months. On January 18, 2020, McGregor defeated Cerrone via technical knockout in 40 seconds into the first round. 

Published:
