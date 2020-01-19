Video Of 91-year-old Woman Grooving On Peppy Dance Song Breaks The Internet

A video of a 91-year-old woman dancing her heart out to a peppy song is making rounds on the internet after a health care centre posted it on Facebook. Julia, a long-time resident of Magnolia Springs Southpointe, a senior living community offering assisted living in Indianapolis, is graduating from therapy services with Golden Age Home Health Care.

The assisted living facility said that Julia wanted to ditch the walker for her dancing shoes. “You’ve got me feeling so good, I want to dance! Do you mind if I do the jitterbug to celebrate? I’m loving life!” the health care centre quoted Julia. “Of course we don’t mind, Julia! We love it and we’re all celebrating with you! Did we mention she’s 91 years young?” said the Golden Age.

Magnolia Springs Southpointe thanked the health care centre to let Julia shake her legs. “Thanks Golden Age Home Health Care, LLC for getting our girl across the finish line! #shimmyandshake Julia could give Ellen DeGeneres a run for her money!” wrote the assisted living facility in a Facebook post.

Social media wishes health and happiness

The video was posted on January 15 and has been watched more than 76,000 times since then. Netizens adored the dance performance and wished her health and happiness.

“Oh my goodness this is so precious!!! Look at her dance moves!!! This is so inspiring! This is exactly my “why” that I am doing this lifestyle!!” commented a user. “Praise the lord and she looks great and enjoyed the film very much I hope I can do that at her age she sure enjoyed dancing that's great may god keeping loving on you,” wrote another user.

"You look vibrant Mrs.Julie that Beautiful smile on your face. Keep being the wonderful lady you are. May continue to bless you with many more wonderful years to come," wrote a user.

