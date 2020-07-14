Hong Kong Activist Nathan Law Reveals His Location, Says 'will Never Give Up'

Hong Kong's young pro-democracy activist Nathan Law, who had earlier this month fled to an undisclosed location following the imposition of the controversial national security law by China, has finally revealed where he is. Nathan in a Facebook post on July 13 said that he was in London, United Kingdom. Nathan, a former lawmaker from Hong Kong shared a lengthy post on Facebook on his birthday, where apart from disclosing his whereabouts, he vowed that the fight for Hong Kong's freedom will continue.

Read: Hong Kong Activist Nathan Law Flees To Undisclosed Location As China Passes Security Law

According to Nathan's post, he is currently staying at an apartment in London from where he is talking to journalists. "There's always one message I have: Hong Kongers will never give up. We aren't fractured. On the contrary, we're well-equipped to face the next difficult battle. As I turn 27 today, I can't say I'm anything but anxious and unsettled. I'm not one to celebrate my birthday, especially since Liu Xiaobo's passing on this very day three years ago. There's not much to be cheerful about. My biggest wish is peace for Hong Kongers. We will keep our city and spirit alive," Nathan wrote.

Read: Hongkongers Use Secret Language To Voice Dissent After China Imposed New Security Law

Law fleeing Hong Kong & aftermath

Nathan had to flee on July 1 after China implemented the new security law, which was signed into effect by President Xi Jinping on June 30. New local police and prosecution units have been set-up to make sure the law is implemented. Beijing-backed Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam now enjoys the power to appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law. Carrie Lam had earlier said that the new law would not affect innocent people as it is only meant for secessionist forces.

Read: China Stooge Trembles At Democracy; Blurts Delusional 'Trojan Horse' Spin On Hong Kong Law

Hong Kong police made their first arrests under the new security law on July 1 after a group of protesters had gathered to mark the 23rd anniversary of the British handover of the territory to China. On July 3, Hong Kong police charged a 24-year-old man under the new security law, who became the first person to be charged under the law. The arrested person had allegedly driven his motorbike with a pro-independence flag on it into a group of policemen, which was also captured on camera by bystanders.

Read: Hong Kong Tightens Restrictions Amid Resurgence Of COVID-19 Cases

