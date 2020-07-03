Hong Kong Activist Nathan Law Flees To Undisclosed Location As China Passes Security Law

Nathan Law, Hong Kong's most prominent young pro-democracy activist has left the city after China imposed the controversial new security law in the former British colony. According to reports, Nathan Law, who was one of the student leaders during the 2014 Umbrella Movement, fled Hong Kong, which he announced on July 2 in a short video message to journalists. Nathan said that for now, he shall not reveal too much about his personal whereabouts due to security reasons, but added that he would continue his advocacy work from abroad.

"So I bade my city farewell. As the plane took off the runway, I gazed down at the skyline I love so much for one last time. Should I have the fortune to ever return, I hope to still remain as I am: the same young man with these same beliefs. Glory to Hong Kong," Nathan wrote in a Twitter thread he posted on July 2. Nathan said that he made the decision to leave Hong Kong when he agreed to testify before the US Congress. "As a global-facing activist, the choices I have are stark: to stay silent from now on, or to keep engaging in private diplomacy so I can warn the world of the threat of Chinese authoritarian expansion," Nathan added.

"Under this legislation, Beijing just passed about 24 hours ago, anyone who would dare to speak up would likely face imprisonment once Beijing targeted you. So much is now lost in the city I love: the freedom to tell the truth," Nathan told a US Congressional hearing on Hong Kong on July 1.

New Security Law

Nathan had to flee after China implemented the new security law, which was signed into effect by President Xi Jinping on June 30. New local police and prosecution units will be set-up to make sure the law is implemented. Beijing-backed Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam will also have the power to appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law. Hong Kong police made their first arrests under the new security law on July 1 after a group of protesters had gathered to mark the 23rd anniversary of the British handover of the territory to China. Hong Police said that they had arrested seven people under the new security law for raising pro-independence slogans during the protests. Many rights groups argue that the new security law will further suffocate the remaining freedoms in Hong Kong.

