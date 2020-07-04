Hongkongers Use Secret Language To Voice Dissent After China Imposed New Security Law

Hong Kongers are now using secret language to register their protest as China imposed the new security law banning all pro-independence and pro-democracy political slogans. According to reports, social media in Hong Kong is filled with suggestions and ideas of how protesters can use different code words to show their dissent against China's suppressive policies. Many popular phrases such as 'Liberate Hong Kong', that protesters used to shout is now illegal under the new law, so demonstrators have created their own code word shortening the phrase into 'GFHG, SDGM', which is English letters from the transliterated phrase 'gwong fuk heung gong, si doi gak ming'.

Hong Kongers have previously used innovative ways to beat authorities as they launched an app last year that warned demonstrators as to where police are using force against protesters in the city, so they could avoid going there. The app was reportedly taken down by Apple on the Chinese government's request.

On July 1, Hong Police for the first time used the new security law to arrest seven people who were displaying pro-independence slogans during a protest that was taking place to mark the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China. On July 3, Hong Kong police charged a 24-year-old man under the new security law, who became the first person to be charged under the law. The arrested person had allegedly drove his motorbike with a pro-independence flag on it into a group of policemen, which was also captured on camera by bystanders.

New security law

The new security law against which people have been protesting for months was signed into effect on June 30 by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The new national security law gives sweeping powers to Beijing in Hong Kong's internal affairs that critics argue will further suffocate the freedoms enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony. The bill has also garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world, who have warned China of reciprocal actions.

