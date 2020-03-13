Hong Kong: Discarded Face Masks Pile Up On Beaches Amid Coronavirus Scare

Weeks after the demand for face masks surged due to the deadly coronavirus epidemic, face masks are now littering Hong Kong's beaches and nature trails. According to reports, environmental groups have warned that the waste poses a great risk to marine life and wildlife habitats.
Hong Kong's 7.4 million-strong population has been for weeks putting on and using single-use facemasks every-day in an effort to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus. But according to reports, these masks are not being disposed of properly and instead are ending up dumped in the countryside or the sea.
More surgical masks washing up on #HongKong beaches...... 😷🏖️#COVID19 #Oceans #PlasticPollution— OceansAsia (@oceansasia1) March 7, 2020
Photo: Col Sim pic.twitter.com/mz5yjFkIFc
New kind of marine debris. Dozens of used and abandoned Corona virus masks found in #HongKong beaches#Covid_19 #Corona pic.twitter.com/f8ltbl2Dkc— Sedat Gundogdu (@gundogdu_sedat0) March 13, 2020
This influx of surgical masks on our beaches following the social change resulting from the #coronavirus indicates that we have a serious problems with #WasteManagement systems in #HongKong & #China.— OceansAsia (@oceansasia1) March 1, 2020
*Gloves were worn at all times + all collected masks were disposed of properly. pic.twitter.com/WOq8Klbylc
Sadly No Shortage of Surgical Masks On Hong Kong Beaches— Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) February 29, 2020
5 months into a year long study of #marinedebris and #microplastics.
Photos: Naomi Brannan
*Gloves we were at all times and all collected masks were disposed of properly.#EndOceanPlastic pic.twitter.com/7CnlR3tQdE
According to reports, these environmental groups believe that the discarded masks may have compounded the problem of the flow of marine trash from mainland China and elsewhere. The sheer quantity of discarded masks also raises concern about the spread of germs.
As per reports, densely populated Hong Kong has long struggled with plastic wasted. The growing culture of eating out, fast food and takeaway only seem to have fueled the use of single-use plastics. Hong Kong recycles very little of its waste. Almost 70 per cent of its waste makes its way into landfills.