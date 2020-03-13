Hong Kong Reports Fourth Death From Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Hong Kong has recently announced its fourth death due to the deadly coronavirus. According to reports, a Nethersole Eastern Hospital spokeswoman announced on March 11, that the latest coronavirus victim was an 80-year-old man. Hong Kong has reported 132 positive coronavirus cases.

Crisis continues

As per reports, 77 people have recovered from the coronavirus while four people remain in critical condition. On March 10 Hong Kong officials announced that the region would be imposing more restrictions due to the worldwide spread of the deadly new coronavirus. Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, while speaking at a news conference that the authorities were being reviewed on a daily basis and the main reason for the heightened restrictions was the growing uncertainty in the global situation.

The restrictions and the comments by the chief executive comes after the stock markets dipped by a record number caused partially due to the coronavirus.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong Reports Third Death From Deadly Epidemic

Read: Hong Kong: Protesters Clash With Police At Subway Incident Commemoration

As per reports, March 10 saw the Asian markets recover a little after the US President Donald Trump announced that he would be asking Congress to approve a tax cut and other measures to ease the pain of the coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong's finance minister, Paul Chan has said that "The further development will depend on a number of factors, the outbreak of the coronavirus, the drop in oil prices, are relevant factors, but on the other hand, their own domestic and political situation is also relevant."

The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,34,769 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 4,983 worldwide.

For a large majority of the infected, the coronavirus causes only mild to moderate symptoms, these include fever and cough. For some and especially older people and those with pre-existing conditions is coronavirus deadly and can cause pneumonia.

(With Inputs from AP)

Read: Hong Kong: Pet Dog Quarantined After Testing 'weak Positive' For Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong Confirms Four New Cases Of Epidemic