Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Shutdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

After Shanghai, now it is Hong Kong Disneyland which has announced a shutdown amid the growing concerns of coronavirus. The amusement park recently said that it closed until further notice, international media reported. The deadly viral infection has claimed 56 lives and infected over 2,000 people.

As a precautionary measure in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, we are temporarily closing Hong Kong Disneyland park out of consideration for the health and safety of our guests and cast members. pic.twitter.com/Jbc7Ym2m5w — Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) January 26, 2020

A step to ensure safety and health

The announcement came after the city officials declared the virus as an emergency on Saturday upgrading the Hong Kong's disease contingency plan form 'serious' to 'emergency' level. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, while addressing a press conference also announced that the schools in the city have been suspended until February 17.

According to media reports, the park said that it was taking the step to protect the safety and health of their guests and cast. It added that reimbursement and refunds will be provided to people.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Disneyland in a statement, said that the amusement park will remain closed this weekend until further notice, international media reported. According to reports, the park decided on the closure in order to ensure the health and safety of its guest and staff.

The Amusement park officials said that that guests who have purchased the tickets or booked a resort hotel will be reimbursed. They also said that they are carefully monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the local government, media reported. The park will soon confirm the reopening date.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, crowds gathered for a traditional Lunar New Year temple ceremony and fortune-telling ritual in Hong Kong. Officials and nuns lit incense sticks inside Che Kung Temple, before taking part in the annual ritual.

Local community leader Kenneth Lau was among those who shook a cup of sticks and withdrew one, which contained a prediction for Hong Kong in the new year. The piece of the paper inside had 28 Chinese characters, setting out a "neutral prognosis," indicating there would be no bad fortune.