Hong Kong Eases Social Distancing Restrictions Starting This Week As COVID-19 Cases Plunge

Hong Kong on October 20 announced relaxation on social distancing measures after reporting only five new COVID-19 cases. Officials have said that Hong Kongers will be able to join the tours of up to 30 people along with a gathering of up to 50 guests will be permitted in wedding celebrations starting this week on October 23. As per South China Morning Post report, the travel agencies that are willing to take benefit of the easing of rules will have to implement a range of infection-control measures while operating the tours.

However, if the agencies fail to do so, they reportedly risk losing out on the subsidies or right to run the groups in local areas. Prior to this announcement when the novel coronavirus outbreak was at its peak, the tour groups were only allowed to have four members and wedding ceremonies could have only 20 guests. ANI quoted Hong Kong’s health Minister Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee saying in a press conference that the authorities are hoping to avoid the “all-or-nothing approach”.

Sophia Chan Siu-chee as quoted by ANI, "When adjusting social-distancing measures, we hope to avoid an all-or-nothing approach, and enhance cooperation with the sectors to enhance infection-control measures in related premises."

Hong Kong to introduce targetted measures

The former Britsih colony’s lawmaker added that the government is adopting targetted measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Starting this week, the tourists will be required to wear masks throughout their trip and the transports which they are allowed to use should be only 50 per cent occupied. Among other rules, Hong Kong has even increased the number of people in business meetings from 20 to 50. Moreover, the sports team that involve more than four people will also be permitted in the swimming pools.

Notably, the wedding ceremony rule of allowing up to 50 guests are not applicable to banquets and no food or drinks will be permitted. Other than the mentioned social distancing rules, reportedly all other precautions will continue to be in place. Hong Kong’s commerce minister Edward Yau Tang-wah at the same conference reportedly said that all local tours should be registered with the Travel Industry Council.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP