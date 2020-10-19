Hong Kong T20 HKCC Vs DLSW Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Hong Kong Cricket Club will go up against the Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club in the inaugural match of the Hong Kong Premier League T20. The HKCC vs DLSW match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST from the Hong Kong Cricket Club on October 18. Here are the HKCC vs DLSW live streaming details, how to watch the HKCC vs DLSW live in India, the HKCC vs DLSW pitch and weather report and match preview.

Hong Kong Men's Head Coach @TrentJohnston23 previews the Hong Kong Cricket Club team ahead of the 2020-21 #PLT20 tournament. This is followed by an interview with HK and HKCC allrounder Haroon Arshad!https://t.co/6PaFEmuox2#HKCricket — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) October 13, 2020

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs DLSW preview

The 2019-2020 season of the Hong Kong T20 Premier League had to be cut short, with just two matches being completed due to the imposition of the COVID-19 lockdown. All five teams will be aching to get back on the field and prove themselves in one of Hong Kong's top cricket leagues. This year, the organizers have added a Grand Finale to decide the winner instead of only a round-robin. Tomorrow's HKCC vs DLSW match will be the first in the series.

Of the two games completed in the 2019-2020 edition of the league, DLSW won against HKCC by 82 runs after bowling them out in the second innings. The sides' 2018-2019 encounter ended with HKCC winning after a thrilling Super Over. Starting their series, both teams will hope to get the upper hand in tomorrow's game.

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs DLSW live streaming details

The HKCC vs DLSW match will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can access the HKCC vs DLSW live stream on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. The HKCC vs DLSW game will also be streamed live on the Hong Kong Cricket social media pages and website for non-Indian users. HKCC vs DLSW live scores can also be followed on the Hong Kong Cricket website.

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs DLSW pitch report

The average score at the Hong Kong Cricket Club Ground in Wong Nai over all formats has been 175 in the first innings, and around 140 in the second innings. The captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first. The weather conditions will provide conditions helpful for bowlers.

Hong Kong T20: HKCC vs DLSW weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant during tomorrow's match. There is an 18% chance of rainfall through the day, but we can expect an uninterrupted game. Humidity will be at 60% and the temperature will reach a high of 28°C during the match.

Image Credits: Hong Kong Cricket Club Website

