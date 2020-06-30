Hong Kong: Ex-communist Raises Concerns Over China's National Security Law

Irrespective of the constant criticism, as China passed the controversial national security law on Hong Kong, former underground communist Lau Man-shing has expressed his concerns over the same. According to an international media agency, the man who was jailed without trial back when Hong Kong was a British colony, Lau has said that he fears a new generation of dissidents would also be subjected to similar kind of treatment once China practices the newly-passed law.

According to the critics of the law, its advancement on the former British colony by the Asian superpower threatens the autonomous nature of the city. The 91-year-old Hong Kong leftist was reportedly a part of the group of renowned dissidents who were held in an unofficial prison facility by the UK during the riots of 1967. While he was a supporter of the Chinese Communist Party then, five decades later, Lau worries for democracy that was promised to the citizens when it came under China’s rule in 1997.

While talking to an international media agency, Lau noted that when Hong Kong joined China in the unique set up of ‘One Country, Two States’, people used to believe that the city would ‘gradually and eventually get universal suffrage’. That being said, the Hong Kong leftist acknowledged the increasing domination of Beijing on the former Britsih colony and ‘wielding the greatest force to suppress opposing voices’.

Details of new security law

Marking the most significant change in former British colony’s freedom since it came under Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing had previously said that the draft included a new national security office for the city with an agenda to put together the intelligence and handle criminal activities against the national security. The Chinese media also reported that the new controversial legislation which is now a law is aimed to tackle the separatist activity, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with the forces of the foreign countries. According to reports, administrative bodies in the city ranging from finance to immigration will be directly answerable to the central government in China.

Amid several concerns budding from China passing the draft of controversial national security law for Hong Kong, a US-based Christian watchdog has pointed out that it also has put the city’s pastors in danger. According to International Christian Concern, the religious leaders in the former British colony along with pro-democracy activists now face a 'risk' of being extradited to the mainland for trial. The body also predicted in the statement released last week that the legislation “would be passed and further erode the city’s human rights and freedoms”.

Inputs: Agency