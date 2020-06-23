Hong Kong Leader Says She Will Not Select Judges To Preside Over National Security Cases

Amid the worries over Hong Kong’s autonomy being in danger after China introduced the details of the draft of national security bill, city’s leader Carrie Lam has said on June 23 that she is “not responsible” for the selection of judges who will preside over the cases that fall under the new legislation. According to an international media agency, while talking to reporters, Lam attempted to reject the concerns about the freedom of Hong Kong after China’s new law under ‘One Country, Two Systems’ set-up.

As the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam said that instead of hand-picking the judges she would appoint a panel of judges for all the courts which will be based on the recommendations from a judicial body. She told the reporters in Hong Kong when it comes to the cases related to national security, the authority to appoint the judges still lies with the city’s judiciary and the ‘Executive is not responsible for that’.

The recent national security law, the first draft of which has been passed in the Standing Committee of National People’s Congress has generated a fresh wave of concerns across the world with China’s meddling with former British colony’s autonomous nature which was promised back in 1997 when the city came under Chinese rule.

Details of national security law for Hong Kong

Marking the most significant change in former British colony’s freedom since 1997, Beijing has reportedly said that the draft of the bill included a new national security office for the city with an agenda to put together the intelligence and handle criminal activities against the national security. The Chinese media also reported that the new controversial legislation is aimed to tackle the separatist activity, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with the forces of the foreign countries.

According to reports, administrative bodies in the city ranging from finance to immigration will be directly answerable to the central government in China. The details have been further criticised by the opponents who believe that this bill strongly threatens the promised autonomy of Hong Kong.

The proposed law will reportedly also authorise former British colony’s administration to deal with ‘bulk of enforcement duties and prosecutions’ and allow the central government to intervene in ‘under certain extreme conditions’. Lam, however, has said that in these details the 'nationality of judges' is not mentioned. Therefore, the concerns that the city's administration will leave out foreign judges and instead put pro-Beijing personnel in place is not relevant.

