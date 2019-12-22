Hong Kong: Police Arrest Man Who Shot At Officers, Seize Weapons

Hong Kong police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting the security forces on December 20. The police grab hold of two guns and 255 bullets from the suspect. The suspect wanted to create chaos in the public gatherings, according to the police. No casualties and injuries were reported from the incident but a P80 semi-automatic pistol was seized by police on the site.

Moreover, a female suspect escaped from the spot. The same suspect, 19, was arrested on December 31, 2018, for illegal possession of arms but was granted bail on February 28, 2019. Police have arrested over 42 people in the span of two days, December 7-8, for illegal possession of firearms without a license.

Police chased and arrested protestors

Riot police of Hong Kong moved into several shopping malls on December 21 chasing and arresting several anti-government protestors who had united to keep their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas.

Hundreds of black-clad protestors commemorated the five-month anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed mob wearing white t-shirts that abused and thrashed protestors with pipes and poles near a mall in Yuen Long.

Police have been criticized for not taking appropriate steps and for not arresting any alleged culprits at the scene. They arrested several assailants claiming that they have links with organized criminal gangs.

The demonstrators demanded justice for the attack, chanting "Fight for Freedom" and "Stand With Hong Kong".

Teachers arrested

Nearly 80 teachers have been arrested by the Hong Kong police authorities over their alleged involvement in anti-government demonstrations while at least four have either resigned or suspended.

The Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung revealed on December 20 while urging the school administrations to suspend the teachers who are detained for serious offenses.

Yeung claims that it is out of concern for the safety of students in the civil unrest. The students reportedly make up nearly 40% of the 6,000 people arrested during the months-long protests demanding democracy in the former British colony.

