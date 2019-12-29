Over Thousand Hong Kongers Gather For Rain-soaked Rally In Park

Scores of people united together and took part in a rain-soaked rally in a park in Hong Kong's financial district on December 29 shouting slogans for democracy. The black-clad masked protestors with a mix of young and elderly people tried to hide their identities. A 30-year-old woman in black clothing while talking to international media, ` vsaid that there are a few people who know that the government does not pay any attention to them. She added that people will never stop as they faced unfairness and injustice by the government.

Police arrested 15 people

According to the reports, on Saturday afternoon masked police officers arrested 15 people which includes a 14-year-old girl who were demonstrating inside a mall in the Sheung Shui district and forced the shops to shutter down as harassment to the Chinese shoppers. Hong Kong has marked the third consecutive day of political unrest over the festive season on December 26 as the riot police and pro-democracy protestors clashed inside the shopping malls. The protestors spent the entire afternoon on Thursday conducting rallies through several malls and shouting anti-government slogans. The riot police have clashed with dozens of black-clad protestors in a mall in Tai Po district and used pepper spray to disperse the protestors. They have arrested several people over the protests.

'Silent Night' Rally

Earlier, protesters in Hong Kong staged a "silent night" rally at a popular tourist vicinity in the city on Christmas Eve on December 24. Protesters were gathered in prime shopping malls to demonstrate their dissent over police brutality. Police had warned the protesters that they would move in if trouble flares. Police did not close down roads to traffic in the Tsim Sha Tsui district unless trouble begins to start. The "silent night" rally was part of the "Suck the Christmas" event that the protesters were planning over the course of the Christmas holidays. The protesters took out a rally in the busy Tsim Sha Tsui district where a large number of people traditionally gathered to celebrate Christmas Eve. Lights and other decoratives enhance the beauty of the promenade bordering the iconic Victoria Harbour.

