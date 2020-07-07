Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Says New Security Law Is 'lenient'

Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam on July 6 reportedly said that the new national security law imposed by China is lenient, not strict. Carrie Lam's comment came as Beijing released further details about the security law which gives unprecedented power to the Communist nation in the semi-autonomous region. According to details released on Monday, security forces have overriding authority to search homes for evidence and restrict people from leaving the city. The legislation gives sweeping powers to Beijing-backed chief executive Carrie Lam, who can now appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law. According to earlier rules, the chief executive had no say in deciding roster for judges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the law into effect on June 30 forcing activists and pro-democracy campaigners to flee the city. China claims that the new security law will only impact those who are involved in 'secession, subversion, or terrorism' and would hardly affect normal people. On July 1, Hong Police for the first time used the new security law to arrest seven people who were displaying pro-independence slogans during a protest that was taking place to mark the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to China. Under the new law, raising pro-independence or democracy slogans are illegal, which can land activists in jail.

Law widely criticised

The new law has garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world who argue that it will further suffocate the remaining freedoms and autonomy enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony. Massive protests in Hong Kong began last year after a China-backed extradition bill was put forward by the city's executive. The bill was later withdrawn but protests continued demanding an investigation into police brutality among other things. Hong Kongers have been protesting against the national security bill, long before it was passed by China's National People's Congress and was made into a law. However, Beijing did not back down this time despite facing criticism from the world it went forward with the law, saying that it is China's internal affairs.

