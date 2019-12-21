Greta Thunberg Rallies Outside Swedish Parliament, Meets Young Protesters

16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg returned back to Sweden on December 20 and took part in a rally outside the parliament where her protests first began over a year ago. She made news headlines in late August last year for having a placard with her that read, 'School strike for climate.' Now she is a very renowned figure and her supporters have grown widely in the world. She was busy attending her first UN climate summit in New York and then COP25 talks in Madrid.

#ClimateStrikers #India ask for this huge turnout & participation for #ClimateCrisis too as #CAA; Time is running out; Nothing can be more urgent than our own survival! @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/zkQu9Cuz5T — Fridays For Future India (@fridays_india) December 20, 2019

Thunberg meets young climate activists

She was dressed in her trademark outfit, yellow sweatshirt and woollen hat with a pack of bodyguards behind her. She met with a group of young and enthusiastic climate activists outside the parliamentary complex. Thunberg, named 2019 Person of the Year by Time magazine said that she is hopeful that the distinction would help put her cause in the spotlight. According to the international media agency, she said that she hopes the campaign raises awareness and inspires others to get involved and protect the environment. She added that she wants to raise concerns about the alarming levels of global warming among world leaders and politicians similar to her speech 'How Dare You?' speech at the UN climate summit.

Millions marched to spread awareness

Millions marched in their respective cities worldwide to spread awareness about climate change and pressurize their governments to take appropriate actions. The photos since she started her first protest, to her return a few days ago show how much has changed in a small period of time. The first photo was captured in August 2018 by Michael Campanella and the second one is captured on December 20, 2019. Moreover, Thunberg has not disclosed her future plans but Swedish fans and her supporters are extremely elated to have her back on her home.

