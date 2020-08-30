Germany: 300 People Arrested As 'anti-corona' Protests Erupt Against COVID-19 Restrictions

The Berlin Police has arrested more than 300 people who had gathered to protest against the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the German government on August 29. Reports by international media suggest that around 38,000 people took part in the peaceful demonstrations. The protest had been organised by a group 'Lateral Thinking 711' as it thinks that COVID-19 restrictions violate the basic rights provided to the people by the constitution of Germany.

Mass protests in Germany against coronavirus restrictions

Reports suggest that similar protests took place in other European cities as well with all the protestors believing that the virus is a ‘hoax’. Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the coronavirus restrictions. According to the reports by international media, people were seen carrying signs that read, "masks are muzzles" and "new normal = new fascism”. Berlin police, in a statement, said that the protest was mostly peaceful but they had to make numerous arrests for criminal offences such as throwing bottles on security personnel. German authorities had tried to stop the march fearing it would trigger mass transmission, but protestors went to court which then overturned the ban.

In Germany we are on the street to protest against this Fake. pic.twitter.com/N9a5Ad9Gks — Ralf T (@RalfT7) August 29, 2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reportedly said that everyone has the right to tell about how to deal with the novel coronavirus but nobody should follow the right wing extremism. He added that it is right to demonstrate your opinion. However, one should not endanger police officers and spread the virus. The group that organised the protest had taken out a similar march on August 1 in Berlin, which was attended by several far-right leaders, including those who think COVID-19 is a hoax and the government is using it to clamp down on basic rights of people. Protestors were seen wearing t-shirts and holding flags of various far-right movements.

BERLIN GERMANY had a protest today. This was their message: pic.twitter.com/X5ojpMMVJS — Inspyr Fun (@InspyrFun) August 30, 2020

