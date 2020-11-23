Ice Bucket Challenge Co-founder Patrick Quinn Dies At 37 After Battling ALS For 7 Years

The co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, which took the world by storm in 2014, has died at the age of 37. Patrick Quinn passed away on November 22 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis commonly known as ALS for seven years. His viral challenge, that was created to fund ALS research and aid patients has not only raised over $115 million worldwide but also spread awareness about the rare disease, ALS association said.

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020

“Pat was diagnosed in March of 2013, a month after his 30th birthday. Immediately after he was diagnosed, he decided he wanted to make a difference in the ALS community. Taking a cue from his friend, the late Pete Frates, Pat established his own team of supporters – Quinn for the Win – to raise awareness and funds for the fight against ALS,” the association revealed in a statement.

Quinn first saw the Ice Bucket challenge on social media feed his friend Anthony Senerchia in New York and knew it was the key to raising ALS awareness. He then along with Pete Frates and his team turned it into one of the biggest social media challenges. Taking advantage of his newfound fame, he started raising awareness about the disease and continued hosting Ice Bucket challenge events.

“Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him. Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS,” the association added.

What is the Ice Bucket Challenge?

Ice Bucket Challenge or the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge is an activity that involves pouring a bucket full of ice cool water over the person's head. The activity is either done by others or is self-administered. The social media challenge which was started to raise awareness about the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig quickly gained popularity amongst the youth. Many celebrities including Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Vin Diesel, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, lady Gaga also posted their videos taking the challenge.

