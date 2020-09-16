IDF Confirms 15 Rockets Fired From Gaza As Netanyahu Signed Historic Accord In US

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on September 16 confirmed that "terrorists" from Gaza fired 15 rockets in the southern part of the country and in response, the Israeli Air Force raided Hamas targets, including weapons and explosives manufacturing factory and a military compound. The rocket attack came at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washinton to sign normalisation of ties deals with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Terrorists in Gaza have fired 15 rockets at Israel since last night.



In response, our Air Force just struck Hamas targets in Gaza including a weapons & explosives manufacturing factory and a military compound.



We will continue to operate against any attempts to attack Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 16, 2020

According to The Times of Israel, the rockets fired from Gaza did not cause any serious harm to people living in the southern part of Israel, however, one person was treated for light glass injury and four others for the shock. Air-raid sirens started sounding in southern Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod last night, said IDF. The anti-missile system intercepted one of the two rockets fired from Gaza.

Israel-UAE-Bahrain deal

As per reports, when the signing of the agreements was taking place at the White House, Palestinian people were protesting outside the United Nations office in Gaza, burning the flags of all four nations involved. The US-brokered deals between Israel-UAE and Israel-Bahrain is a crucial development in Middle East politics as the countries became only two of the four Muslim nations to have normalised relations with Tel Aviv. Palestinians say they have been backstabbed by Abu Dhabi and Manama.

Last month, an unofficial ceasefire agreement was inked between Israel and groups based out of Gaza Strip that Tel Aviv classifies as terror organisations. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations, Egypt, and Qatar was signed after weeks of negotiations. Egypt is one of the four Muslim countries that have normalised ties with Israel.

