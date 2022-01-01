In Afghanistan, Taliban Orders To 'behead Female Mannequins' Citing Sharia Law

The Taliban has again passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered the clothing shops in Afghanistan's Herat province will have to "behead" female mannequins, reported Raha Press. According to a report by a local media organisation, the Directorate of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (DPVPV) has ordered to behad female mannequins, as it violates contentious "Sharia" law. As per the Taliban, even looking at the heads of mannequins is considered a violation of sharia law. Notably, Sharia is a religious law forming part of the Islamic tradition and is derived from the religious precepts of Islam. Also, it is based on the interpretations of the sacred scriptures of Islam, particularly the Quran and the Hadith. However, some of the Islamic nations including, Afghanistan has altered the verses of the Quran according to their political beliefs.

Meanwhile, the report said that the shopkeepers are now concerned as they purchased the mannequins for $100 to $200. The vendors argued they would suffer a lot as the female Mannequins were the centre of attraction at their shops. While speaking to Raha Press, the shopkeepers said they were already facing an unprecedented crisis after the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government in mid-August last year. It is worth mentioning that the Taliban passed a series of controversial orders against women after they assumed power. Earlier in December last year, the Taliban ordered to remove all the banners and posters that include a picture of a woman.

Taliban ordered to remove women's photos from advertisements

While announcing the decree, spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said that the Taliban has ordered to immediately remove all the signboards, billboards, posters from local shops as well as giant shopping malls. According to Barakzai, the Taliban cited the depiction of a woman in any kind of advertisement as being against Islamic law. "Based on the decision of the Taliban, the photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards," he said. Reacting to the recent order, the owners of beauty salons in Kabul heavily criticised the Taliban and suggested the government not take such harsh measures against women. "This is imposing a restriction on women's work. There is a fear that they will lock our shop in the next few days," Shayesta Saifi, a makeup artist told Tolo News.

Image: Pixabay