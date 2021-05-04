West Bengal
IN PICS: Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano Continues To Spew Lava Sparking Fear Among Residents

The Pacaya volcano rises some 8,372 feet (2,552 meters) between the departments of Guatemala and Escuintla south of the capital.

Zaini Majeed
Pacaya volcano
1/9
Twitter/@desastresgt

Guatemala's Pacaya volcano, which started erupting in March, turned into a high state of activity at the start of May.

Pacaya volcano
2/9
Twitter/@desastresgt

A lava flow descending the volcano has advanced between El Patrocinio and San José el Rodeo. 

Pacaya volcano
3/9
Twitter/@danielcollin01

In the case of the latter, the lava has advanced to within two and half blocks of the outermost homes.

Pacaya volcano
4/9
Twitter/@ConredGuatemala

Emma Quezada, a 38-year-old homemaker in one of those houses, has lived there her entire life and said she’s used to the volcanic activity. Still, this time she’s afraid.

Pacaya volcano
5/9
Twitter/@desastresgt

“These last three days the lava stopped; we hope it stays there,” Quezada said.

Pacaya volcano
6/9
Twitter/@desastresgt

Local authorities had spoken to residents about moving the community to another location some 62 miles (100 kilometers) away.

Pacaya volcano
7/9
Twitter/@PixiedustJtT

Pacaya volcano rises 8,372 feet (2,552 meters) between departments of Guatemala and Escuintla south of capital. It’s a popular tourist destination and 21 communities surround it.

Pacaya volcano
8/9
Twitter/@ConredGuatemala

A chasm opened in one of the volcano’s flanks and lava began to flow, now stretching at least three miles (5 kilometers). 

Pacaya volcano
9/9
AP

“We believe that at least 50% of the homes in the community would be destroyed because of the lava’s path," said Juventino Pineda, president of the Urban and Rural Development Community Council.

