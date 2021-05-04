IN PICS: Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano Continues To Spew Lava Sparking Fear Among Residents

Quick links:
Guatemala's Pacaya volcano, which started erupting in March, turned into a high state of activity at the start of May.
In the case of the latter, the lava has advanced to within two and half blocks of the outermost homes.
Emma Quezada, a 38-year-old homemaker in one of those houses, has lived there her entire life and said she’s used to the volcanic activity. Still, this time she’s afraid.
Local authorities had spoken to residents about moving the community to another location some 62 miles (100 kilometers) away.
Pacaya volcano rises 8,372 feet (2,552 meters) between departments of Guatemala and Escuintla south of capital. It’s a popular tourist destination and 21 communities surround it.
A chasm opened in one of the volcano’s flanks and lava began to flow, now stretching at least three miles (5 kilometers).