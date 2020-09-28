India And Denmark Discuss COVID-19 In Virtual Summit; Affirm Need To Extend Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the India-Denmark Summit with his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen. During the virtual bilateral summit, PM Modi spoke about joining forces to build a more diversified supply-chain across the world, hinting that dependency one 'one single-source' could prove to be risky. "I would like to express my sympathy to all those who suffered from COVID-19 in Denmark. I would also laud your leadership that helped the country in tiding over the pandemic," PM stated.

PM stresses on need to extend cooperation

"Since 2009, when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Denmark always participated in the summit. Like-minded countries, who value transparency, humanitarian values and democracy need to work together," he said adding that cooperation should also be extended in working towards a vaccine.

"COVID19 has shown that excess dependency of the global supply chain on a single source is risky. We're working with Japan & Australia towards supply-chain diversification & resilience. Other like-minded countries can join this effort," said PM Modi.

The PM also congratulated Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on her wedding saying that India would love to welcome her family in post-pandemic times. "I congratulate you on your wedding. I hope that soon after COVID19 situation improves, we will get a chance to welcome you and your family to India. I am sure your daughter must be eager to visit India again," he said.

The Denmark PM responded warmly to PM Modi's good wishes saying, "Thank you so much for the greetings to my family. My daughter will love to visit India once again and the same goes for my family."

India and Denmark relations

India and Denmark share 400 years of rich historical linkage and over 70 years of diplomatic relations. the latter had been an important development partner to India during its White Revolution and in the growth of wind energy.

There are over 5,000 Indians working in major Danish companies and around 20 Indian IT companies have been present in Denmark since decades contributing to the Danish economy. More than 30,000 Indian IT professionals are working for major Danish companies to develop the latest products and services.

In a project worth USD 2.5 billion, Danish companies RAMBOLL & COWL are working to design a Trans-Harbour Sea-Link in Mumbai, which will link Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

This virtual bilateral summit with Mette Frederiksen was the PM Modi's fourth meet with any global leader amid COVID-19. Earlier, he had held virtual meets with leaders of Australia, EU and Sri Lanka.

